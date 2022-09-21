Korean Americans in the Greater Houston area are concerned about health care access, gun control, immigrant rights and education, according to a recent community survey.

Why it matters: This is the first time a survey like this has been conducted. Little quantifiable data of the Korean-American population in Houston or Texas exists.

Driving the news: More than 1,500 Korean Americans in Texas (though respondents were largely from the Houston area) were surveyed by Woori Juntos, a nonprofit advocating for Korean and other immigrant communities.

Details: Preliminary analysis from the study showed:

People from ages 18-30 and over 65 put affordable housing as their key priority.

Social services, language support, immigration counseling and programming were some of the top needs of the community.

What they're saying: "A lot of the issues that our community cares about is really no different than what other groups are facing. There's kind of a narrative of just 'Asian American issues,' but honestly, everything is affecting our people," said Steven Wu, the organizing and policy manager for Woori Juntos.

"Because of how perception is given to not just Koreans but really Asians in general, people think that we're fine, right? That this population doesn't really need any help. But that couldn't be further from the truth."

Of note: Approximately 14,000 Korean Americans live in Houston, mostly in Koreatown near Spring Branch and Gessner.

What's next: Woori Juntos has had voter registration events for the Korean American and greater Asian American community and will have an election information event, a food drive and senior community events.