Houston releases latest proposed council district maps

Houston's newest proposed City Council district maps are now available for review.

Catch up quick: The city updates its council district maps every 10 years after the census.

City Council has 11 members with geographical districts and five at-large members.

Driving the news: The latest proposal keeps the districts largely intact with some minor changes near downtown and in the southeast.

An initial proposal in July moved Rice University into District D, but the newest proposal keeps the university in District C.

District E would take a small portion of District I near Interstate 45 and Beltway 8 under the new map.

In the Heights, the area north of Washington Avenue between Heights Boulevard and Taylor Street would be in District C.

What they're saying: District I council member Robert Gallegos worried the initial maps diluted the Latino vote, Houston Public Media reports.

The Houston arm of the League of United Latin American Citizens also threatened to sue the city to eliminate at-large positions, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Flashback: Mayor Sylvester Turner and at-large council member Mike Knox in March sparred over which independent third-party company would be used to draw the maps, Chron reports.

Houston-based law firm Thompson and Horton LLP won the $1.6 million contract.

What we're watching: City Council will vote on the new boundaries Sept. 28. The new districts would be in effect for the 2023 municipal election, when eight members will be up for re-election.