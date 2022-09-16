Houston releases latest proposed council district maps
Houston's newest proposed City Council district maps are now available for review.
Catch up quick: The city updates its council district maps every 10 years after the census.
- City Council has 11 members with geographical districts and five at-large members.
Driving the news: The latest proposal keeps the districts largely intact with some minor changes near downtown and in the southeast.
- An initial proposal in July moved Rice University into District D, but the newest proposal keeps the university in District C.
- District E would take a small portion of District I near Interstate 45 and Beltway 8 under the new map.
- In the Heights, the area north of Washington Avenue between Heights Boulevard and Taylor Street would be in District C.
What they're saying: District I council member Robert Gallegos worried the initial maps diluted the Latino vote, Houston Public Media reports.
- The Houston arm of the League of United Latin American Citizens also threatened to sue the city to eliminate at-large positions, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Flashback: Mayor Sylvester Turner and at-large council member Mike Knox in March sparred over which independent third-party company would be used to draw the maps, Chron reports.
- Houston-based law firm Thompson and Horton LLP won the $1.6 million contract.
What we're watching: City Council will vote on the new boundaries Sept. 28. The new districts would be in effect for the 2023 municipal election, when eight members will be up for re-election.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.