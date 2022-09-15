New book club alert: This time, it's for banned books.

Driving the news: A student group at Fort Bend ISD is launching a book club in response to the "senseless book bans and invasion of student privacy."

The Banned Book Club, founded by FBISD Equity Coalition and Reading For Liberation, aims to foster a safe space for Houston-area students and alumni to discuss the banned and challenged books, according to Ishmam Alam, a founding member of the coalition.

Catch up quick: Pressure from Republican leaders and parents in Texas and across the country have pushed school districts to review or remove books they've deemed as inappropriate.

In the last academic year, there were over 1,700 reviews of books throughout the state, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The majority of the books explore race, gender and sexuality.

Zoom in: FBISD has seen at least five complaints and one removal, per the Chronicle.

Nearby school districts, like Katy ISD, have banned or partially removed at least 40 books.

The intrigue: FBISD announced last month that parents can opt-in to receive notifications of the books their child checks out from the school library.

Flashback: FBISD Equity Coalition was created by a group of students after the murder of George Floyd to advocate for racial and social justice within the school district.

The coalition's Instagram page has over 2,000 followers, and provides updates about the school board and gives racial and political insights on current district events.

What they're saying: "I'm really interested to see how individuals react once they start reading these books that have been banned," said Andrew Lu, a senior at Clements High School.

"Personally, I want to see what I could possibly be missing out on if my district did choose to ban the books under review."

Details: The book club is for current and former students in the Houston-area school districts.

The first book will be "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe, a book that has come under formal review by FBISD and has been banned by several districts.

What's next: There is an info session on Zoom at 1pm Saturday.