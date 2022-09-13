Rice University again ranked top university in Texas

Rice University continues its reign as the top university in Texas.

Driving the news: U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-23 Best Colleges Rankings on Monday.

Details: Rice University tied for No. 15 overall, up from No. 17 last year. The university also ranked No. 6 on the list of the nation's best values in higher education.

The University of Houston came in at No. 182, dropping three spots from last year.

The University of Texas at Austin ranked No. 38 nationally and is tied for No. 10 among best national public universities.

Texas A&M ranked No. 67 nationally and No. 26 in top public schools.

Prairie View A&M tied for No. 26 for best Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Texas Southern University ranked No. 49 for best Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Between the lines: U.S. News is one of the most influential college rankings and has shaped the hierarchy of higher education since 1983.

The other side: Last month, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said college rankings are "a joke."