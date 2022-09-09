The dress code is "bare as you dare" during a naked bike ride near downtown Saturday night.

What's happening: Houston's leg of the World Naked Bike Ride returns this weekend to protest reliance on traditional forms of transportation and advocate for better bike infrastructure.

Why it matters: More than 87% of Houstonians drive alone to work, according to the Kinder Houston Area Survey.

"Not to mention the fact it's a big party and does involve nudity, which represents the vulnerability of cyclists and pedestrians," said ride organizer David Collins.

Yes, but: Public nudity is prohibited in Houston.

That's the daring part of baring, Collins says.

"If you're still in your T-shirt and jeans, you're not daring enough," Collins said. "If anybody did choose to participate, at least think about getting down to your undies or at least within the legal limits of what you can expose in the city of Houston."

Riders will be encouraged to cover up at the ride's designated stops throughout downtown, Midtown and the East End — and around cops.

"Once we get into a safer spot, let your freak flag fly," Collins said.

Catch up quick: Collins has put together Houston's iteration of the nude ride since 2011 and has primarily biked in Houston since the 1980s.

"It's really incredibly exhilarating, especially at night in Houston, riding through the city as naked as you want to be," Collins said.

The ride starts at 8pm at the East End's Super Happy Fun Land.