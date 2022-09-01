The Houston Rockets are going back in time for this year's Hardwood Classic jerseys.

Driving the news: Players will wear new green-and-gold uniforms to pay homage to the team's roots on the West Coast during select games this season.

Catch up quick: The Rockets franchise started in San Diego in 1967 with stars such as Elvin Hayes and Calvin Murphy, the Houston Chronicle reports.

When they were playing in San Diego, Rockets players wore white jerseys with green-and-gold stripes.

The Rockets landed in Space City in 1971 after Texas Sports Investments bought the team and relocated it to Texas, becoming the first NBA team in the Lone Star State.

Of note: The jerseys are on presale for $120 through the Rockets Shop.

Flashback: In years past, the Rockets have sported throwback jerseys including the championship era's red and yellow and the navy-and-red jerseys worn from 1995 to 2003.

State of play: The Rockets tip off the regular season Oct. 19 on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.