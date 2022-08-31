Battleship Texas is headed to Galveston today for an extensive $35 million repair.

Why it matters: The 108-year-old vessel is the only remaining U.S. Navy ship that saw action in World War I and World War II. The ship was commissioned in 1914 and was considered as one of the most powerful weapons in the world in its day.

The USS Texas has not moved from the San Jacinto Battleground since 1988.

State of play: The task of moving the hefty 27,000 ton battleship is not an easy one. The move has been in the works for over three years, but "the risk is sinking," Tony Gregory, president of the Battleship Texas Foundation, told the Houston Chronicle.

What they're saying: "Everything we can plan for, we have planned for and considered," Gregory said. "But there is something you cannot plan for. There is an element we won't know until we are in the move. Does that worry me? Sure. You are not sure what is going to happen."

What we're watching: Work to move the ship will begin at 3am (watch on a livestream here), and Battleship Texas will enter the Houston Ship Channel between 6am and 7:30am.

Yes, but: The departure time could change, depending on the weather.

What's next: The battleship will undergo two years of repairs, the Houston Chronicle reports. After that, the historic ship will sail to another home.