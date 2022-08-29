While the Space Launch System is taking flight from Kennedy Space Center in Florida today, mission control is happening at the Johnson Space Center in Clear Lake.

Why it matters: We're Space City. The JSC is an integral part of Houston's identity and economy.

NASA has a $4.7 billion annual impact on the Texas economy.

Space Center Houston alone has a $73 million annual impact in Greater Houston.

Of note: Space Center Houston launched a new Artemis exhibit at the museum.

NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston has served as the "nerve center" for American human spaceflight since June 1965. Here are some photos of JSC through the ages:

Mission Control celebrates after the Apollo 11 splashdown in 1969. Photo: NASA

Astronaut calls Houston's Mission Control Center in 2001. Photo: NASA