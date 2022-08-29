18 mins ago - Business

Space City through the ages

Flight controllers in Houston, moments before the successful touchdown of the STS-2 Columbia in 1981. Photo: NASA

While the Space Launch System is taking flight from Kennedy Space Center in Florida today, mission control is happening at the Johnson Space Center in Clear Lake.

Why it matters: We're Space City. The JSC is an integral part of Houston's identity and economy.

  • NASA has a $4.7 billion annual impact on the Texas economy.
  • Space Center Houston alone has a $73 million annual impact in Greater Houston.

Of note: Space Center Houston launched a new Artemis exhibit at the museum.

NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston has served as the "nerve center" for American human spaceflight since June 1965. Here are some photos of JSC through the ages:

Black and white photo of people celebrating with small American flags.
Mission Control celebrates after the Apollo 11 splashdown in 1969. Photo: NASA
Photo of female astronaut in space with black headphones.
Astronaut calls Houston's Mission Control Center in 2001. Photo: NASA
Photo of two men wearing orange spacesuits.
Engineers at the JSC evaluate how crews inside a mock-up of the Orion spacecraft interact with the controllers in 2016. Photo: NASA
