A Harris County inmate has tested positive for monkeypox, the first case reported in the county lockup since the virus emerged in the U.S. this summer.

Driving the news: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the man was booked in jail Aug. 15 without any symptoms but developed them a week later.

The person was already quarantined as part of the jail's standard COVID protocols when he tested positive for monkeypox.

The sheriff's office is performing contact tracing and will notify anyone who may have come in contact with him.

Inmates and staff who were in contact with the man will be offered vaccines, Gonzalez said.

Why it matters: People in jail are within close proximity to each other, so viruses can spread quickly, the Prison Policy Initiative reports.

By the numbers: There are 476 confirmed monkeypox cases across Harris County, according to Harris County Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 1,374 active cases across Texas and 16,603 confirmed cases nationwide.

Of note: Houston and Harris County this week expanded the eligibility of monkeypox vaccines to men who have sex with men, Houston Public Media reports.