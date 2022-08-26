Monkeypox case confirmed in Harris County Jail
A Harris County inmate has tested positive for monkeypox, the first case reported in the county lockup since the virus emerged in the U.S. this summer.
Driving the news: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the man was booked in jail Aug. 15 without any symptoms but developed them a week later.
- The person was already quarantined as part of the jail's standard COVID protocols when he tested positive for monkeypox.
- The sheriff's office is performing contact tracing and will notify anyone who may have come in contact with him.
- Inmates and staff who were in contact with the man will be offered vaccines, Gonzalez said.
Why it matters: People in jail are within close proximity to each other, so viruses can spread quickly, the Prison Policy Initiative reports.
By the numbers: There are 476 confirmed monkeypox cases across Harris County, according to Harris County Public Health.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 1,374 active cases across Texas and 16,603 confirmed cases nationwide.
Of note: Houston and Harris County this week expanded the eligibility of monkeypox vaccines to men who have sex with men, Houston Public Media reports.
- 2,290 people have been inoculated in Harris County since vaccines became available in late July.
- For information on how to be vaccinated, call the monkeypox hotline at 832-927-0707.
- Anyone can become infected with the virus through close or intimate contact, according to the CDC.
