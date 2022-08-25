Where to eat, play and stay in Brenham

Brenham offers small-town Texas charm when you want to get away from the city. Located about one-and-a-half hours away, it's perfect for a weekend getaway or even a day trip.

Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay.

Where to stay

1. Happy Place Cottage

This cozy barn is picturesque year-round and offers some rest and relaxation while still being near downtown.

Features: Pond with shade and seating area, large porch, common workspace with Wi-Fi, three acres of property to roam.

Rate: $125+ per night.

Location: Near downtown Brenham.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

2. Antiquer's Cozy Self Contained Cottage

This peaceful cabin is three miles from downtown and a perfect home base for exploring nearby Lake Sommerville, Round Top and Warrenton.

Features: Free parking, patio, fenced yard for pets, located in an acreage subdivision on a one-acre lot.

Rate: $119+ per night.

Location: Near downtown Brenham.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

3. The Cottage on Main

This centrally located abode has been renovated with modern amenities, elevating its traditional design.

Features: Bertazzoni appliances, walk-in closets, bathroom with marble flooring and rain shower, fenced backyard, original hardwood floors.

Rate: $100+ per night.

Location: Within walking distance to downtown Brenham.

Where to eat

1. LJ's BBQ

This true Texas barbecue spot serves smoked brisket, pork and other meats by the pound, plus an array of savory sides.

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 11am-3pm or until they sell out, whichever comes first.

Address: 1407 W. Main St.

Photo: Natalie Lange, courtesy of LJ 's BBQ

2. Brossa's Cibo e Vino

Sample this Italian bistro's fresh and house-made pasta dishes, like the pappardelle noodles served in a hearty wild boar sauce.

What to do

1. Blue Bell Creamery

If you live in Texas, chances are, you've had the historic Blue Bell ice cream. Check out the museum and read up on its history. Plus: There are fun backdrops — perfect photo opportunity — and you can treat yourself to a scoop while you're there.

Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

2. Bluebonnet sightings

Brenham is known for its bluebonnet fields from March through May. Plus, the nearby Chappell Hill holds a bluebonnet festival every year, and it's just a 15- minute drive away.

Check Brenham's tourism website for updated Wildflower Watch information and a driving map to guide your search.

Photo: SunKissed Photography via Getty Images

3. Antique Rose Emporium

This rose garden is known for its abundance of rose varieties that are resilient and can survive Texas' harsh conditions. You can buy award-winning roses or simply wander the colorful gardens when the roses are in bloom.

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9am-5:30pm, Sunday 11am-5:30pm.

Address: 10000 FM 50.