Houston is one of the top cities for live-work-play apartments

A total of 5,100 mixed-use apartments have been completed in Houston since 2012, per a report from RentCafe, a nationwide apartment-search website.

Why it matters: Rental communities that include residential, office and retail space gained a foothold in the last decade, especially as the pandemic heightened renters' preference for having daily activities close at hand, the report found.

What they found: 7% of the units built in Houston between 2012 and 2021 were mixed-use, per RentCafe.

Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom out: The number of apartments in "live-work-play" buildings nationwide has quadrupled from 10 years ago, from 10,000 completed in 2012 to 43,700 in 2021, according to Yardi Matrix data.

The bottom line: Blending different types of real estate is one way cities are evolving in the era of remote and hybrid work.