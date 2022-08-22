The first Houston Theater Week kicks off today with buy one, get one free ticket deals.

Why it matters: Houston has an established theater scene, and the event is a chance for residents to snag a good deal while the venues get publicity.

Details: 93 shows and concerts are available through the 18 participating organizations, ranging from resident organizations such as the Houston Ballet to community theaters like The Ensemble Theatre.

How it works: From today until Aug. 29, use the code "HTXARTS" to buy tickets.

Of note: The Houston Theater District collaborated with the Houston First Corporation to launch the initiative, inspired by New York City's Broadway Week.

Flashback: Theaters and live performances had to shut down during the pandemic. While most venues have recovered, ticket sales and a boost in visibility will continue to aid the performing arts community, said Houston First president and CEO Michael Heckman.

What they're saying: "The culture and the arts are central to how we position Houston and who we are as a city," Heckman added.

"We want to make this into an annual tradition … to ensure that the public and people understand just how many different offerings there are, and the diversity of the type of shows that are out there."

Go deeper: To view all the offers and purchase tickets, go to houstontheaterweek.com.