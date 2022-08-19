3 private pools to rent in Houston

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.

Surrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.

Location: Houston (Eastwood).

Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).

Number of guests: Up to 25.

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Enjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.

Location: Houston (Heights).

Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 20.

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Bring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.

Location: Houston (Oak Forest).

Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).

Number of guests: Up to 10.