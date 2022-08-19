3 private pools to rent in Houston
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.
How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.
- The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.
1. Blue Heaven
Surrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.
Location: Houston (Eastwood).
Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).
Number of guests: Up to 25.
2. Tropical escape
Enjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.
Location: Houston (Heights).
Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to 20.
3. Oak Forest Oasis
Bring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.
Location: Houston (Oak Forest).
Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).
Number of guests: Up to 10.
