Data: Sportico; Table: Axios Visuals

The Houston Texans have never won a Super Bowl, and they're one of four teams that have not competed in it. Despite that, the football team's valuation continues to grow and is one of the more valuable franchises in the NFL.

Driving the news: The Texans are worth $4.6 billion — No. 11 in the NFL rankings.

Yes, but: The Dallas Cowboys take the cake at $7.6 billion.

Context: The Texans are the youngest team in the NFL. Robert McNair founded the team in 1999 after the Houston Oilers left for Tennessee and became the Titans.

When McNair died in 2018, the Texans were worth $2.8 billion, making the McNair family — already wealthy from selling Cogen Technologies for $1.5 billion — a multibillion-dollar empire.

Robert's wife, Janice McNair, is the owner and his son, Cal McNair, is the CEO.

Flashback: Texans were valued at $3.7 billion beginning of 2021 season and $3.3 billion in 2020, according to Forbes.

Those valuations placed the team as No. 11 and 10, respectively, as other franchises also grew.

Zoom out: The Texans had losing records the last two years, but they are still worth more than other Houston sports teams.

The Astros are valued at $1.98 billion, according to Forbes in 2022.

The Rockets are valued at $2.75 billion, according to Forbes in 2021.

The Dynamos were sold for $400 million to Ted Segal in 2021.

What's next: Don't expect too much this season — the team ranks dead last in Super Bowl odds, according to rankings from FanDuel Sportsbook.