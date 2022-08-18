Houston is home to over 80 of the fastest-growing private companies in the country.

What's happening: 84 Houston companies made this year's Inc. 5000 list, which ranked businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021.

Why it matters: Collectively, these companies added nearly 4,400 jobs over the past three years and generated $11.3 billion in revenue.

90 local companies made the list in 2021, and 108 in 2020. But this latest batch of businesses had higher median growth and total revenue than the past two years.

Zoom out: The 467 Texas companies recognized by Inc. generated $38 billion in total revenue and added 59,225 jobs. The median growth rate was 232%.

Dallas had the most companies in the state on the list with 188. Austin had 135 companies and San Antonio had 24.

Houston companies recognized on the list run the gamut from real estate company 5511 Ventures to tropical juice company Just Made Foods LLC.

Of note: The top Houston-area company is Disrupt Equity, a multifamily real estate company that ranked No. 174 overall with revenue growth of nearly 3,000% over the past three years.