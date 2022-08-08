6 great places to get tacos in Houston
There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two.
1. Dichos Taqueria
Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos.
- Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101
- Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday, 7am-11pm Friday-Saturday.
2. TJ Birria y Mas
Why it stands out: As the name suggests, TJ's specializes in birria quesatacos along with mini street tacos and grilled shrimp street tacos.
- The Heights location: 2025 N. Durham Dr., Suite A, open 11am-9pm Sunday-Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday-Saturday.
- Stafford location: 716 Murphy Road, open 11am-9pm daily.
3. Chilosos Taco House
Why it stands out: Chilosos has been a cornerstone Tex-Mex restaurant in The Heights since 2007.
- The Heights location: 701 E. 20th St., open 7:30am-3pm Tuesday-Saturday, 8:30am-2:30pm Sunday.
- Cypress location: 10615 Fry Road, Suite 200, open 8am-8pm daily.
4. Tacos Bomberos
Why it stands out: Come for the food truck's skirt steak fajita tacos, stay for the Mexi-hot dogs.
- Address: Usually at Holler Brewing Co. Follow their Instagram for updates.
- Hours: 5-10pm Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
5. Cochinita & Co.
Why it stands out: Cochinita offers a vegan taco called "Lion's Tinga." Ingredients include lion's mane and oyster mushrooms, chipotle, cream and queso fresco.
- Address: 5420 Lawndale St. #500
- Hours: 6:30am-9pm Monday-Friday, 8am-9pm Saturday, 8am-4pm Sunday.
6. Ninfa's
Why it stands out: Ninfa's has been a Houston staple for nearly 50 years and is known for their fajitas (which are technically build-your-own tacos).
- Uptown location: 1700 Post Oak Blvd. #1-190
- Navigation location: 2704 Navigation Blvd.
- Hours: 11am-10pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11pm Friday, 10am-11pm Saturday, 10am-10pm Sunday.
