6 great places to get tacos in Houston

Maxwell Millington
Birria Quesatacos. Photo: courtesy of TJ Birria ya Mas

There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two.

1. Dichos Taqueria

Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos.

2. TJ Birria y Mas

Why it stands out: As the name suggests, TJ's specializes in birria quesatacos along with mini street tacos and grilled shrimp street tacos.

Photo: courtesy of TJ Birria y Mas
3. Chilosos Taco House

Why it stands out: Chilosos has been a cornerstone Tex-Mex restaurant in The Heights since 2007.

Photo: courtesy of Chilosos Taco House
4. Tacos Bomberos

Why it stands out: Come for the food truck's skirt steak fajita tacos, stay for the Mexi-hot dogs.

5. Cochinita & Co.

Why it stands out: Cochinita offers a vegan taco called "Lion's Tinga." Ingredients include lion's mane and oyster mushrooms, chipotle, cream and queso fresco.

Photo: courtesy of Cochinita & Co.
6. Ninfa's

Why it stands out: Ninfa's has been a Houston staple for nearly 50 years and is known for their fajitas (which are technically build-your-own tacos).

