6 great places to get tacos in Houston

There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two.

Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos.

Why it stands out: As the name suggests, TJ's specializes in birria quesatacos along with mini street tacos and grilled shrimp street tacos.

Photo: courtesy of TJ Birria y Mas

Why it stands out: Chilosos has been a cornerstone Tex-Mex restaurant in The Heights since 2007.

Photo: courtesy of Chilosos Taco House

Why it stands out: Come for the food truck's skirt steak fajita tacos, stay for the Mexi-hot dogs.

Address: Usually at Holler Brewing Co. Follow their Instagram for updates.

Usually at Holler Brewing Co. Follow their Instagram for updates. Hours: 5-10pm Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Why it stands out: Cochinita offers a vegan taco called "Lion's Tinga." Ingredients include lion's mane and oyster mushrooms, chipotle, cream and queso fresco.

Photo: courtesy of Cochinita & Co.

Why it stands out: Ninfa's has been a Houston staple for nearly 50 years and is known for their fajitas (which are technically build-your-own tacos).