5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Houston
Whether you're looking for a rustic cabin or a tiny home near the beach, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Houston.
1. Naturalist Boudoir
Unplug and get outdoors at this private retreat near the Big Thicket National Preserve.
- Location: Lumberton
- Features: Suspended bed, private hot tub, outdoor shower, kitchen with cooking basics, coffee maker, grill.
- Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.
- Cost: $195+ per night
2. Kettle House
Spend the night in a renovated 1960s home originally built as a steel storage tank.
- Location: Galveston
- Features: Wrap-around deck, kitchen, central A/C, high speed Wi-Fi, located a short walk from the beach.
- Space: Six guests, two bedrooms, one bathroom.
- Cost: $323+ per night
3. Beach Barn
This newly renovated outpost along a quieter and more secluded shoreline is great for the whole family.
- Location: Bolivar Peninsula
- Features: Outdoor shower, patio, grill, fire pit, playscape, Wi-Fi, kitchen, washer and dryer.
- Space: 10 guests, four bedrooms, two bathrooms.
- Cost: $227+ per night
4. Katie's Kottage
Nestled between downtown and the gulf, this luxe tiny home is the perfect home base for exploring.
- Location: Galveston
- Features: Reading nook, full kitchen, outdoor entertaining area, washer and dryer.
- Space: Five guests, two bedrooms, one bathroom.
- Cost: $140+ per night
5. Sea Glass House
Enjoy the sea breeze and a partial ocean view from the spacious deck of this Crystal Beach vacation home.
- Location: Bolivar Peninsula
- Features: Golf cart, outdoor shower, full kitchen, Wi-Fi, grill, fire pit, beach toys and chairs, washer and dryer.
- Space: Seven guests, two bedrooms, two bathrooms.
- Cost: $189+ per night
