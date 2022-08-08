5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Houston

Whether you're looking for a rustic cabin or a tiny home near the beach, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Houston.

Unplug and get outdoors at this private retreat near the Big Thicket National Preserve.

Location: Lumberton

Lumberton Features: Suspended bed, private hot tub, outdoor shower, kitchen with cooking basics, coffee maker, grill.

Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.

Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom. Cost: $195+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

Spend the night in a renovated 1960s home originally built as a steel storage tank.

Location: Galveston

Galveston Features: Wrap-around deck, kitchen, central A/C, high speed Wi-Fi, located a short walk from the beach.

Space: Six guests, two bedrooms, one bathroom.

Six guests, two bedrooms, one bathroom. Cost: $323+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

This newly renovated outpost along a quieter and more secluded shoreline is great for the whole family.

Location: Bolivar Peninsula

Bolivar Peninsula Features: Outdoor shower, patio, grill, fire pit, playscape, Wi-Fi, kitchen, washer and dryer.

Space: 10 guests, four bedrooms, two bathrooms.

10 guests, four bedrooms, two bathrooms. Cost: $227+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

Nestled between downtown and the gulf, this luxe tiny home is the perfect home base for exploring.

Location: Galveston

Galveston Features: Reading nook, full kitchen, outdoor entertaining area, washer and dryer.

Space: Five guests, two bedrooms, one bathroom.

Five guests, two bedrooms, one bathroom. Cost: $140+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

Enjoy the sea breeze and a partial ocean view from the spacious deck of this Crystal Beach vacation home.

Location: Bolivar Peninsula

Bolivar Peninsula Features: Golf cart, outdoor shower, full kitchen, Wi-Fi, grill, fire pit, beach toys and chairs, washer and dryer.

Space: Seven guests, two bedrooms, two bathrooms.

Seven guests, two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Cost: $189+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb.