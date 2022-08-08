1 hour ago - Things to Do

5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Houston

Sami Sparber
rustic cabin with hot tub
Naturalist Boudoir. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you're looking for a rustic cabin or a tiny home near the beach, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Houston.

1. Naturalist Boudoir

Unplug and get outdoors at this private retreat near the Big Thicket National Preserve.

  • Location: Lumberton
  • Features: Suspended bed, private hot tub, outdoor shower, kitchen with cooking basics, coffee maker, grill.
  • Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.
  • Cost: $195+ per night
bedroom with suspended bed
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
covered pavilion near the water
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
2. Kettle House

Spend the night in a renovated 1960s home originally built as a steel storage tank.

  • Location: Galveston
  • Features: Wrap-around deck, kitchen, central A/C, high speed Wi-Fi, located a short walk from the beach.
  • Space: Six guests, two bedrooms, one bathroom.
  • Cost: $323+ per night
exterior of steel storage tank turned home
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
two lofted beds with swings each
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
3. Beach Barn

This newly renovated outpost along a quieter and more secluded shoreline is great for the whole family.

  • Location: Bolivar Peninsula
  • Features: Outdoor shower, patio, grill, fire pit, playscape, Wi-Fi, kitchen, washer and dryer.
  • Space: 10 guests, four bedrooms, two bathrooms.
  • Cost: $227+ per night
exterior of beach home
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
bunk beds with nautical theme in kids bedroom
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
4. Katie's Kottage

Nestled between downtown and the gulf, this luxe tiny home is the perfect home base for exploring.

  • Location: Galveston
  • Features: Reading nook, full kitchen, outdoor entertaining area, washer and dryer.
  • Space: Five guests, two bedrooms, one bathroom.
  • Cost: $140+ per night
exterior of tiny home
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
interior of tiny home with loft and ladder
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
5. Sea Glass House

Enjoy the sea breeze and a partial ocean view from the spacious deck of this Crystal Beach vacation home.

  • Location: Bolivar Peninsula
  • Features: Golf cart, outdoor shower, full kitchen, Wi-Fi, grill, fire pit, beach toys and chairs, washer and dryer.
  • Space: Seven guests, two bedrooms, two bathrooms.
  • Cost: $189+ per night
exterior view of beach home
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
kitchen with nautical accents
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
