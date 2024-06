Rejoice — local produce season is finally here, with farmers markets and stands beginning to open from North Rosedale Park all the way over to Jefferson Chalmers.

The big picture: This year's map and chart of locations, hours, addresses and dates is now available from Detroit Community Markets, a program facilitated by Eastern Market Partnership.

Download the full list through the website and get those strawberries in your cart before the season ends later this month.

If you go: Some operations haven't opened yet, such as the Sylhet Farm Market that begins July 8 and Northwest Detroit Farmers Market starting June 22.

But Brightmoor Artisans Collective is up and running, as well as the east side's GSCC Farmers Stand and others.

💭 Annalise's thought bubble: I've made a potentially unrealistic commitment to myself to visit every one of these this summer. I'll update you all on how it goes!