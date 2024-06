Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The weekend is coming. Here's how to spend it: 🥂 Design Core Detroit's Drinks x Design event takes place from 5:30-8:30pm Thursday at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle. Free!

🌈 Attend Motor City Pride. The annual festival at Hart Plaza features drag performances, music, vendors and food trucks.

Saturday, 1-9pm, and Sunday, 12:30-7pm; parade at noon Sunday. $5 entrance fee.

ğŸŽ¶ Listen to Detroit Symphony Orchestra musicians in an outdoor concert at Chandler Park.

Saturday at 2pm. Free!

👩🏽‍🌾 Crane Street Garden needs help putting plants in the ground this weekend and is offering free produce to volunteers. Friday from 9am-5pm and Saturday from 11am-3pm.

8701 Peter Hunt St.

👕 Browse handmade goods, decor, vintage clothes and architectural salvage at Eastern Market's Shed 5 from 10am-4pm Sunday.

Free!

💪🏽 Fitology, the free fitness class hosted by the city, goes down at Spirit Plaza from 10am-noon Saturday, this week led by Konnected Fitness.

Free!

😴 Sleep in! After back-to-back weekends of exciting events (Movement and the Detroit Grand Prix), you deserve to take a load off.