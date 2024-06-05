84% of Detroiters live within a 10-minute walk to a park, higher than the median for all the top cities of 74%.
However, Detroit received just 20 out of 100 points for its park acreage and 21 out of 100 for the park system's financial health.
Neighborhoods with the highest concentration of people of color have access to 38% less park space per person than neighborhoods with the most white people.
The big picture: Detroit is overhauling its green spaces, including using more than $10 million of its pandemic-recovery American Rescue Plan Act funding for parks and $11 million for the Joe Louis Greenway.
The parks and rec department debuted a five- to 10-year vision in 2022 with goals including more walking paths, expanding natural habitats to 1,500 acres and increasing engagement and programming.
Challenges remain like trash maintenance, safety concerns and lack of distributed information about offerings.