Cities across Michigan celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride throughout and beyond the month of June.

It's hard to keep track of the growing list of events, but local publication PrideSource has you covered — from nearby Ferndale and Motor City Pride celebrations to queer-friendly Saugatuck's parade, drag performance-filled OutFront Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids' 36th annual festival.

Go deeper: PrideSource's 2024 Pride month event calendar