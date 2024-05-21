What to expect for Movement weekend 2024

Movement, Detroit's annual electronic music festival, is days away and organizers are gearing up for techno music's biggest weekend.

Driving the news: More than 115 acts will perform across six stages over Memorial Day weekend. This year's headliners include electronic artist Richie Hawtin, house artist Dom Dolla, dance music legend Fatboy Slim, DJ and producer Solomun and Ludacris.

What they're saying: "The festival is one of the longest-running music festivals in the world," festival spokesperson Morin Yousif tells Axios. "The history behind it, the legacy that it carries and the programming is unique to the city and to the music itself."

"Detroit is, of course, the birthplace of techno music, but it has a legacy in music in general whether it's Motown, pop, hip-hop music."

Flashback: Last year's guests remember the alien- and UFO-themed installations by Amy Fisher Price and Kelly Golden, part of the festival's artist-in-residency program curated by local arts group 1xRun.

This year's artist in residence is Southwest Detroit-based artist Freddy Diaz, who will be doing a mural onsite. Guests will see his cutout art around the festival, as well as at the entrance, Yousif says.

An exhibition curated by the Underground Music Academy in partnership with Resident Advisor, titled "Respect the Architects," will highlight the unsung heroes and artists who helped build Detroit into "Techno City." The exhibition is located in the Underground Amphitheatre and will be open to all guests during festival hours.

Worthy of your time: A tribute to Detroit's Amp Fiddler, who passed away in December, will take place Saturday at the Detroit Love showcase on the Pyramid Stage.

Between the lines: The festival began in 2000 using different names and different producers until officially becoming Movement in 2006, when event planning company Paxahau started managing the festival.

If you go: Festival gates will be open 2pm-midnight Saturday and Sunday and 2-11pm Monday.