Noah and Charlotte continued their supremacy, remaining Michigan's top baby names for the third straight year. The big picture: The name Noah was given to 454 male babies in 2023, and Charlotte to 428 female babies, according to 2023 data released last week by the Social Security Administration.

The next most popular male names were Oliver, Henry, Theodore, Liam, Jack, Elijah and Hudson.

For females, they were Amelia, Olivia, Sophia, Emma, Ava, Harper and Evelyn.

The names with the largest increase in popularity over the last decade were Atlas and Theo.

The intrigue: Our very own Samuel Robinson's first name appeared on the list, ranked 35th most popular for male babies. Nearly 200 children born last year share the name.

Neither Joe's nor Annalise's name appeared.