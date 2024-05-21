Detroit's Bee City USA plans were unveiled yesterday at the Brightmoor Pollinator Habitat. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Detroit

The city joined a national bee preservation initiative, which means expect new signs, programming and native plant gardens around Detroit. Why it matters: More than 40% of pollinator species are on the decline due to factors like pesticides, climate change and habitat loss, according to Bee City USA. They're necessary for pollinating crops and other essential plants.

Bees are the primary pollinators but there are also butterflies, beetles, ants, moths and bats.

The latest: Officials announced Monday that Detroit is joining a Bee City USA initiative. The city appointed nonprofit Detroit Hives to do community engagement and host public events to educate residents about conservation, according to a news release.

How it works: Bee City USA offers a framework, brochures and other resources, as well as a list of commitments for cities to abide by as they help conserve pollinators, per its website. There are more than 200 city affiliates, with five others in Michigan: Ypsilanti city, Ypsilanti charter township, Ann Arbor, St. Joseph and Royal Oak.

City affiliates are expected to establish a committee with volunteers and government staffers to advocate for bee preservation. Cities with populations over 100,000 pay a $500 application fee.

To create pollinator habitats throughout their footprints, affiliate cities should install native plants and nesting sites. They also need to use fewer pesticides and host bee preservation events.

The cities should also incorporate bee conservation practices into their policies.

