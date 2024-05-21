The city joined a national bee preservation initiative, which means expect new signs, programming and native plant gardens around Detroit.
Why it matters: More than40% of pollinator species are on the decline due to factors like pesticides, climate change and habitat loss, according to Bee City USA. They're necessary for pollinating crops and other essential plants.
Bees are the primary pollinators but there are also butterflies, beetles, ants, moths and bats.
The latest: Officials announced Monday that Detroit is joining a Bee City USA initiative. The city appointed nonprofit Detroit Hives to do community engagement and host public events to educate residents about conservation, according to a news release.