The line outside Dutch Girl Donuts around 9am Wednesday. Photos: Joe Guillen/Axios

The reopening of Dutch Girl Donuts after closing nearly three years ago has customers waiting in line for an hour or more. Why it matters: The enthusiasm around Dutch Girl's rebirth at Woodward and 7 Mile is a testament to the importance of history and preservation, the shop's new owner says.

What they're saying: "Even when a Detroit institution like Dutch Girl is seemingly lost forever, there's always hope to bring it back," Paddy Lynch told Axios in a text.

Catch up quick: Lynch, who also owns The Schvitz bathhouse, announced his purchase of the business from the Timmer family last year.

After some renovation work, Dutch Girl reopened this month. The previous owner's son, Jon Timmer, remains on board to help make the traditional-style doughnuts, the Free Press reported.

State of play: Wednesday morning's line down the block has been common since it reopened.

Those in line cheered every time a customer walked out the door with doughnuts in hand.

Casandra Hicks waited an hour for doughnuts and the Dutch Girl atmosphere.

Zoom in: Casandra Hicks, 62, said she waited for about an hour "just because they've been closed and I remember them from years ago."

If you go: 19000 Woodward Ave.