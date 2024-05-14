Prominent Democrats including Wayne County Executive Warren Evans have thrown their support behind Hollier, who is from Detroit.
State of play: Attorneys for Hollier wrote to a Wayne County court last week accusing Thanedar's campaign of a "thinly disguised attempt at voter suppression."
What they're saying: "Some issues have been brought to our attention related to a small number of the nomination signatures that were collected on behalf of our campaign," Hollier said in a statement to Axios.
"We have retained legal counsel to look into the matter and are confident that a significant number of the challenges filed against our signatures are erroneous."
The other side: "A 10-year-old could flip through the sheets and see they were signed by the same person. How can he submit that without looking at it?" Thanedar said in an interview with Axios on Monday.
"There's not a lot asked to be on the ballot — 1,000 valid signatures is not a tall order. If a candidate cannot competently perform a simple task of collecting signatures, it makes you wonder how he's going to solve tough problems facing our district."
Flashback: Fraudulent petition signatures have been an issue that has shaped races in Michigan since the pandemic.
Between the lines: Once the Wayne County Election Commission determines whether Hollier can appear on the ballot, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers will receive Wayne County's report and can hear appeals.
Thanedar has expressed concern with the fact that board of canvassers chair Mary Ellen Gurewitz, as well as Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, signed Hollier's petition.
It's not illegal, but given the circumstances surrounding Hollier's challenge, Thanedar says it could create a potential conflict of interest.
Thanedar, who's self-funding his campaign, reported more than $2.6 million cash on hand last year compared with Hollier's more than $400,000, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed this year.