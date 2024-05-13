21 mins ago - Sports

Video game leak is maize and blue

headshot
A leaked deluxe edition cover of the new College Football 25 video game. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is featured.

EA Sports image via PlayStation Store

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is on a leaked deluxe-edition cover of the new College Football 25 video game fans have been waiting on for a decade.

The intrigue: EA Sports has yet to confirm or release the cover, which appeared in an update to the PlayStation Store on Friday, The Athletic reports.

Flashback: Former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson graced the cover of EA Sports' last college football video game, NCAA Football 14.

  • The new game is expected to hit stores in July.
