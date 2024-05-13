Video game leak is maize and blue
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is on a leaked deluxe-edition cover of the new College Football 25 video game fans have been waiting on for a decade.
The intrigue: EA Sports has yet to confirm or release the cover, which appeared in an update to the PlayStation Store on Friday, The Athletic reports.
Flashback: Former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson graced the cover of EA Sports' last college football video game, NCAA Football 14.
- The new game is expected to hit stores in July.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more