Things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Metro Detroit

headshot
Illustration of a mom tulip hugging a kid tulip bud.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Make sure to celebrate the mother figures in your life this weekend.

🌷 Volunteer with nonprofit Cadillac Urban Gardens for its 13th annual planting day.

  • Saturday, 10am-2pm.

🍲 Snag a reservation for a Mother's Day meal through OpenTable or Resy.

  • As of Thursday morning, there were still spots at Cadieux Cafe on the east side and Bar Pigalle in Brush Park on Resy.

🪻 Check out Royal Oak in Bloom in the city's downtown for a colorful annual flower, plant and landscaping sale.

  • Sunday, 7am-2pm.

🎥 Take someone special out for a Mother's Day brunch and movie at Emagine's Royal Oak theater.

  • The buffet brunch is 11am-1pm, with movies starting at 1:15pm including "Mamma Mia," "The Fall Guy" and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."
  • Select the "brunch and a movie package" when buying movie tickets. It includes the buffet, popcorn and coffee or another drink.

🏺 Stop by Pewabic Pottery for a Mother's Day celebration with snacks and drinks, plus a free flower arrangement if you buy a vase.

  • Saturday, 11am-5pm. Free!

🎹 Listen to a concert from pianist Aki Takahashi in the DIA's Rivera Court, home to the famous mural.

  • Friday, 7pm. Free with admission.

⛳ Mark your calendar for national mini-golf day at the Cranbrook Art Museum. Admission is free for mothers and other parental figures on Saturday and Sunday, including putt-putt and the museum.

  • Cranbrook on the Green hours are 10am-5pm on weekends. Tickets are $15 per adult.

🖼️ Tour through "Re/View," a juried exhibition of College for Creative Studies alumni artwork of all types.

  • It opens with a reception 5-10pm Friday and runs through May 22. Hours are 10am-4pm Saturday-Wednesday and 10am-8pm Thursday-Friday.
