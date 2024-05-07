Vice President Harris' Detroit visit

Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in Detroit yesterday to tout the Biden administration's economic agenda.

The big picture: Harris' visit is part of an election-year push to highlight White House economic policies in battleground states, the Free Press reports.

Zoom in: Dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza were outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History before Harris' visit.

Police officers along Woodward Avenue prevented them from approaching the museum, per the Freep.

The bottom line: Harris announced more than $100 million in federal grants for auto parts manufacturers to upgrade their facilities for the EV transition.