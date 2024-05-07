7 hours ago - News

Vice President Harris' Detroit visit

headshot
headshot
headshot
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Jacksonville, Fla. on May 1.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks last week in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in Detroit yesterday to tout the Biden administration's economic agenda.

The big picture: Harris' visit is part of an election-year push to highlight White House economic policies in battleground states, the Free Press reports.

Zoom in: Dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza were outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History before Harris' visit.

  • Police officers along Woodward Avenue prevented them from approaching the museum, per the Freep.

The bottom line: Harris announced more than $100 million in federal grants for auto parts manufacturers to upgrade their facilities for the EV transition.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Detroit in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more