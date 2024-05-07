Vice President Harris' Detroit visit
Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in Detroit yesterday to tout the Biden administration's economic agenda.
The big picture: Harris' visit is part of an election-year push to highlight White House economic policies in battleground states, the Free Press reports.
Zoom in: Dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza were outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History before Harris' visit.
- Police officers along Woodward Avenue prevented them from approaching the museum, per the Freep.
The bottom line: Harris announced more than $100 million in federal grants for auto parts manufacturers to upgrade their facilities for the EV transition.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more