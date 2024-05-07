Detroit's downtown foot traffic is increasing

The Wall Street Journal last month called Detroit "America's most unlikely real-estate boomtown," highlighting Hudson's Detroit and downtown's well-rounded landscape of casinos, sports venues and historic theaters.
Between the lines: Detroit and many of the cities with relatively high recovery rates over this latest period had struggled in past years.
State of play: Cities tended to benefit from a summertime activity bump that faded as colder temperatures arrived this past winter.
What we're watching: It remains to be seen whether the NFL Draft and growing national interest in the city spark more sustained tourism.