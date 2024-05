Legendary Detroit rap group Slum Village's first album in nearly a decade, "F.U.N.," is out today.

Why it matters: Original members J Dilla, Baatin and T3 revolutionized hip-hop in the late 1990s from Dilla's Conant Gardens basement, where he famously honed his craft on drum machines. Dilla's beats disrupted traditional concepts of musical time in ways that resonate to this day.

Driving the news: Founding member T3 and rapper/producer Young RJ began making "F.U.N." in the traditional Slum sound but blended it with jazz and disco sounds.

The album features Phat Kat, Karriem Riggins, Larry June and Robert Glasper.

