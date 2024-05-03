🥕 Inside the co-op
👋 Annalise here. Yesterday I checked out the Black-led, member-owned Detroit People's Food Co-op that opened Wednesday with a flurry of excitement.
The vibe: There are household staples, produce, bulk goods like beans and nut butters, baked goods and even a kombucha tap.
If you go: Don't miss the hot and salad bars in the deli section. I tried the macaroni and cheese and roasted vegetables.
- 8324 Woodward Ave., open 8am-8pm daily.
Any Michigan resident 21 and older can become a member for $200. There are more than 2,700 so far, per Metro Times.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more