🥕 Inside the co-op

👋 Annalise here. Yesterday I checked out the Black-led, member-owned Detroit People's Food Co-op that opened Wednesday with a flurry of excitement.

The vibe: There are household staples, produce, bulk goods like beans and nut butters, baked goods and even a kombucha tap.

If you go: Don't miss the hot and salad bars in the deli section. I tried the macaroni and cheese and roasted vegetables.

8324 Woodward Ave., open 8am-8pm daily.

Any Michigan resident 21 and older can become a member for $200. There are more than 2,700 so far, per Metro Times.