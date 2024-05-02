Things to do in Detroit: Cinco de Mayo weekend
This weekend is packed with horse racing, Star Wars parties and Cinco de Mayo.
🐎 The Kentucky Derby on Saturday is known as the most exciting two minutes in sports, but you can celebrate before and after the race at 6:57pm.
🚀 Embrace your inner Jedi at events celebrating May the Fourth, the annual Star Wars holiday:
🌮 Indulge in margaritas and tacos for Cinco de Mayo.
- El Club's Fiesta Detroit block party in Southwest has music, dancing, art and local vendors from 3pm-2am. Tickets, $10.
🖼️ Local artist Tiff Massey's new installation at the Detroit Institute of Arts, 7 Mile + Livernois, begins Sunday and runs through May 11.
- Admission is free for Wayne, Oakland and Macomb residents.
🏺 Pewabic Pottery's education studio students will be selling their ceramic works at the Pewabic Education pop-up on Saturday from 10am-5pm. Open to the public.
