Things to do in Detroit: Cinco de Mayo weekend

Illustration of a repeating pattern of tacos.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

This weekend is packed with horse racing, Star Wars parties and Cinco de Mayo.

🐎 The Kentucky Derby on Saturday is known as the most exciting two minutes in sports, but you can celebrate before and after the race at 6:57pm.

🚀 Embrace your inner Jedi at events celebrating May the Fourth, the annual Star Wars holiday:

🌮 Indulge in margaritas and tacos for Cinco de Mayo.

  • El Club's Fiesta Detroit block party in Southwest has music, dancing, art and local vendors from 3pm-2am. Tickets, $10.

🖼️ Local artist Tiff Massey's new installation at the Detroit Institute of Arts, 7 Mile + Livernois, begins Sunday and runs through May 11.

  • Admission is free for Wayne, Oakland and Macomb residents.

🏺 Pewabic Pottery's education studio students will be selling their ceramic works at the Pewabic Education pop-up on Saturday from 10am-5pm. Open to the public.

Detroitpostcard

