Things to do in Detroit: Cinco de Mayo weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend is packed with horse racing, Star Wars parties and Cinco de Mayo. 🐎 The Kentucky Derby on Saturday is known as the most exciting two minutes in sports, but you can celebrate before and after the race at 6:57pm.

Get gussied up for gourmet food stations, an open bar and live music at the 2024 Detroit Kentucky Derby Day Party from 4-10pm on the grounds of Marygrove Conservancy. Tickets: $70 general admission, $140 VIP.

The Eastern Market Social Guild's Kentucky Derby event starts at 2pm at participating establishments in the area.

🚀 Embrace your inner Jedi at events celebrating May the Fourth, the annual Star Wars holiday:

The Detroit Public Library's Redford branch has trivia, crafts and games from 1-4pm on Saturday.

Saturday's also Star Wars day at the Southfield Public Library, where there's a morning droid scavenger hunt followed by a movie from the franchise — the selection will be based on visitors' votes — at 1:30pm.

🌮 Indulge in margaritas and tacos for Cinco de Mayo.

Ferndale's free two-day festival features food trucks, lucha libre wrestling, live music and a kids zone. noon-11pm Saturday and 11am-8pm Sunday.

El Club's Fiesta Detroit block party in Southwest has music, dancing, art and local vendors from 3pm-2am. Tickets, $10.

🖼️ Local artist Tiff Massey's new installation at the Detroit Institute of Arts, 7 Mile + Livernois, begins Sunday and runs through May 11.

Admission is free for Wayne, Oakland and Macomb residents.

🏺 Pewabic Pottery's education studio students will be selling their ceramic works at the Pewabic Education pop-up on Saturday from 10am-5pm. Open to the public.