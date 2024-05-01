A multiday celebration to welcome the public back inside Michigan Central Station is in the works for next month's reopening of the historic depot. Driving the news: Officials from the depot shared plans during a City Council meeting Tuesday in order to obtain permits for events, including a free concert for as many as 15,000 attendees.

Michigan Central CEO Joshua Sirefman told council he thinks more than 60,000 will tour the building after opening to the media and a private event on June 6, the Detroit News reports.

Catch up quick: After a six-year restoration of the abandoned train station, the public will get its first glimpse of the finished product June 7-13.

Station officials said in August they're planning food, beverage and retail options "that will be as much of a destination as the depot itself," but they haven't announced specific tenants yet.

What's happening: The building will remain open to the public from 5-9pm Fridays and 10am-5pm Saturdays from June 21 through Aug. 31.

What they're saying: "Pending City Council approval of the event permit for our community celebration, we will release details, including how our neighbors and the public can participate, in early May," Catherine Kelly, Michigan Central's head of communications, said in a statement to Axios.