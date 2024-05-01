It's getting hotter

We may live in a climate haven, but temperatures in Detroit and the entire state have been climbing faster than the national average since 1970.

The average annual temperature in Detroit has risen 3.8°F since then.

In Michigan, the temperature rose 3°F, while the rest of the country warmed by 2.6°F.

The big picture: All 50 states and nearly all 241 U.S. cities that were analyzed have warmed since 1970, according to a new Climate Central analysis based on annual average temperature increases from 1970 to 2023.