In June, the city will announce its first composer laureate.
Flashback: moore is the city's first poet laureate since Naomi Long Madgett, who died in 2020 at the age of 97.
She had the position since 2001, according to her New York Times obituary, which highlighted themes of social justice and romantic love in her work.
moore recognized her predecessor Tuesday, recalling how she learned about publishing poetry from Madgett.
The bottom line: "We must build curriculum, teach, write and publish poetry books and record our works so that our legacy is passed down to the next generation," moore told those gathered at Newlab for her announcement Tuesday.
"Our young people must know that their imagination is a revolutionary tool, that they can write themselves into existence."