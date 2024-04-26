Slow but varied food options at NFL Draft in Detroit

Spaghetti with meatballs ($12) from the Mom's Spaghetti food truck at Campus Martius. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

Dozens of local restaurants are offering draft attendees a wealth of options — but don't expect to grab a quick bite. Why it matters: There are long lines for the fan zone's "Taste of Detroit" booths, but you can likely find any food you want if you're willing to wait — burgers, falafel and more from 20-plus restaurants, including Detroit 75 Kitchen, Good Vibes Lounge and Louisiana Creole Gumbo.

Jordan Balduf of Side Biscuit based in Ann Arbor poses with a menu in front of his wing flight, featuring blueberry BBQ, Brogarashi and cracked table wings. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Lines at the few food trucks at Campus Martius were also long and slow-moving Thursday afternoon.

Mike Stevenson, 61, of Canton, told Axios he expected more options. He wasn't even sure what type of food he was in line to eat: "We think it's Mexican," Stevenson said.

"It's been a goose egg. I'm not a whiner," Stevenson said. "I thought there'd be food trucks all over the place."

Zoom out: Outside of the draft footprint, Side Biscuit next to the Siren Hotel served up some flavorful blueberry BBQ and Brogarashi wings for a $15 wing flight.

The cookie butter cake in a jar from Good Cakes and Bakes ($9). Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

💭 Annalise's thought bubble: My inherited line allergy led me to the booth without a wait — local bakery Good Cakes and Bakes. Their cake never fails to impress, and the cookie butter cake jar I scarfed down was no exception.