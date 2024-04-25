Things to do this weekend in Detroit: April 26-28

Share on email (opens in new window)

Stay out of downtown this weekend if you're not looking to dive deep into the sea of people attending the NFL Draft. For everyone not going to the draft, here's what's happening:

📕 Independent Bookstore Day: Next Chapter Books on East Warren Avenue is celebrating 10am-5pm Saturday with complimentary dessert, a book raffle, a children's story time, a taco truck and more.

👚 The Mitten Vintage Night: Local vendors selling streetwear, vintage items and food take over the Royal Oak Farmers Market from 5-10pm Saturday.

🇯🇲 Jerk x Jollof at Big Pink: It's Afrobeats night Saturday at Big Pink with DJs Blakito, K-Dirty and YungD performing. Food from Yum Village is included with the $23.69 ticket.

👟 SneakerCon returns to Detroit on Saturday at Huntington Place, where the brand will celebrate its 15th anniversary.

🌎 Palmer Park Earth Day Celebration: Join community members, local artists and musicians at the annual event. The inaugural "Art in the Trees" show will feature large art installations and solo musicians throughout the park's Witherell Woods.