Things to do this weekend in Detroit: April 26-28

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios
Stay out of downtown this weekend if you're not looking to dive deep into the sea of people attending the NFL Draft.
For everyone not going to the draft, here's what's happening:
Next Chapter Books on East Warren Avenue is celebrating 10am-5pm Saturday with complimentary dessert, a book raffle, a children's story time, a taco truck and more. Independent Bookstore Day:
Local vendors selling streetwear, vintage items and food take over the Royal Oak Farmers Market from 5-10pm Saturday. The Mitten Vintage Night:
It's Afrobeats night Saturday at Big Pink with DJs Blakito, K-Dirty and YungD performing. Food from Yum Village is included with the Jerk x Jollof at Big Pink: $23.69 ticket.
returns to Detroit on Saturday at Huntington Place, where the brand will celebrate its 15th anniversary. SneakerCon 🌎 Join community members, local artists and musicians at the annual event. The inaugural "Art in the Trees" show will feature large art installations and solo musicians throughout the park's Witherell Woods. Palmer Park Earth Day Celebration: Saturday from 10am-3pm at the Palmer Park Community Building. Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
