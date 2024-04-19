Timeline update for Mosaic Eastern Market development

Construction is expected to start later this year on a delayed, much-anticipated redevelopment in Eastern Market. Why it matters: The Mosaic Eastern Market was pitched as a major reuse of a large, blight-ridden site including a food hall concept. It's in a beloved area of the city that's been looking to revitalize and boost development, job creation and traffic.

Catch up quick: The city sold the long-vacant former Detroit Water and Sewerage Department building for $700,000 in 2017 to a team led by George Jackson, a developer and former Detroit Economic Growth Corp. CEO, per city documents.

The developer is a three-company joint venture dubbed Riopelle Market Development LP, still involving Jackson, per the DEGC, which promotes and tracks development.

The latest: The joint venture is "still working through the programming phase of the project," per an emailed statement from the DEGC.

The developer is "very much committed" to the project and is finalizing agreements with investors.

Further comment was deferred to the developer. Axios left voicemails with Jackson and emails with the Mosaic team seeking comment.

What they're saying: "The Mosaic development is an important project for the Eastern Market District, and we hope that it moves forward, in some capacity," Katy Trudeau, president of the nonprofit Eastern Market Partnership, said in an emailed statement.

Brittney Hoszkiw, deputy group executive for economic development with the city, said in a statement that Mosaic "continues to work through feasibility of food-related light industrial [space] and anticipates commencing construction later this year."

Between the lines: The latest on the tenants is unclear, but as of 2022, the largest were a food hall from Robert Montwaid of Atlanta's Chattahoochee Food Works and a rooftop bar, Crain's reported. Construction was expected to finish this year.