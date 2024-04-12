The Grapevine: You heard it here

🏪 A pop-up store offering brands sold at The Somerset Collection will open next week in downtown Detroit — just in time for the NFL Draft. (Free Press)

Billy Arnold, leader of the notorious Seven Mile Bloods gang, was sentenced to life in prison this week after being convicted of 22 counts, including murder, racketeering conspiracy and nearly a dozen counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering. (Detroit News)

🦠 A local 4-year-old was been diagnosed with measles. The Detroit Health Department is encouraging anyone who has been to three identified exposure sites and is experiencing symptoms to contact their doctor. (Local 4)