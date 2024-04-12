21 mins ago - News

The Grapevine: You heard it here

headshot
headshot
headshot
Illustration of "The Grapevine" as a mural on a brick wall.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

🏪 A pop-up store offering brands sold at The Somerset Collection will open next week in downtown Detroit — just in time for the NFL Draft. (Free Press)

Billy Arnold, leader of the notorious Seven Mile Bloods gang, was sentenced to life in prison this week after being convicted of 22 counts, including murder, racketeering conspiracy and nearly a dozen counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering. (Detroit News)

🦠 A local 4-year-old was been diagnosed with measles. The Detroit Health Department is encouraging anyone who has been to three identified exposure sites and is experiencing symptoms to contact their doctor. (Local 4)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Detroit in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more