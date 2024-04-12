Midnight Temple's late-night biryani checks out

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Hey, it's Sam. Been to Midnight Temple yet? The intrigue: The gastropub at Eastern Market serves halal Indian staples like samosas and fried manchurian while offering local DJs a venue to play music.

That dynamic makes for an interesting scene on Thursday nights when the restaurant goes from an eatery to a club after 10pm.

State of play: Walk upstairs and you'll find all types of people seated inside the dimly lit dining room and bar, from 20-somethings waiting for their friends' DJ set to Muslim families here for an iftar meal during Ramadan.

Dig in: I ordered the chicken biryani with medium heat ($15) and it was great. But if you're not sensitive to spiciness, I'd go with hot. The heaping portion of mixed rice, vegetables and chicken is enough to share or take the rest home.

Warm it up in the microwave for lunch the next day!

If you go: 2466 Riopelle St.