Things to do this weekend in Detroit: April 13-15

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A weekend of warm weather awaits. Here's what's going on: 💪 WWE's Friday Night Smackdown comes to LCA on Friday at 7:45pm.

Tickets start at $94.

🎞️ The 11th annual Freep Film Festival this Thursday-Sunday features a political documentary, the history of Bell's Two Hearted IPA and the city's jazz scene, among other topics.

Tickets for individual shows cost $15; passes for five films are $70.

Afterparties are happening Thursday from 8pm-midnight at Keisling and on Saturday at Two Birds.

🧙 Witches Night Bazaar: Tarot readers, body artists and metaphysical workers will be onsite for Friday night's mystical event. Live music, local art and jewelry will be there, too.

🌊 "Breaking the Waves": Premier composer Missy Mazzoli's production based on a 1966 Danish film comes to the Detroit Opera House at 7:30pm Friday and 2pm Sunday.

Tickets start at $30.

🎵 Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs at LCA on Sunday as part of his 2024 North American tour.

Tickets start at $150.

🚀 The Above and Beyond flight simulator at the Michigan Science Center is open throughout the summer, featuring flying cars, supersonic planes, space elevators and megarockets

Tickets to the science center are $18. Open 10am to 4pm.

🇵🇸 Celebrate Arabic club music with DJ Habibibeats, who headlines Big Pink on the east side Friday night.

Cover is $35.

🎵 Nerd out to drum and bass music played at Hamtramck's The High Dive Friday night featuring sets from from KiLO, Ailuruz and Zuni.