Things to do this weekend in Detroit: April 13-15
A weekend of warm weather awaits. Here's what's going on:
💪 WWE's Friday Night Smackdown comes to LCA on Friday at 7:45pm.
- Tickets start at $94.
🎞️ The 11th annual Freep Film Festival this Thursday-Sunday features a political documentary, the history of Bell's Two Hearted IPA and the city's jazz scene, among other topics.
- Tickets for individual shows cost $15; passes for five films are $70.
- Afterparties are happening Thursday from 8pm-midnight at Keisling and on Saturday at Two Birds.
🧙 Witches Night Bazaar: Tarot readers, body artists and metaphysical workers will be onsite for Friday night's mystical event. Live music, local art and jewelry will be there, too.
- Tickets, $13.
🌊 "Breaking the Waves": Premier composer Missy Mazzoli's production based on a 1966 Danish film comes to the Detroit Opera House at 7:30pm Friday and 2pm Sunday.
- Tickets start at $30.
🎵 Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs at LCA on Sunday as part of his 2024 North American tour.
- Tickets start at $150.
🚀 The Above and Beyond flight simulator at the Michigan Science Center is open throughout the summer, featuring flying cars, supersonic planes, space elevators and megarockets
- Tickets to the science center are $18. Open 10am to 4pm.
🇵🇸 Celebrate Arabic club music with DJ Habibibeats, who headlines Big Pink on the east side Friday night.
- Cover is $35.
🎵 Nerd out to drum and bass music played at Hamtramck's The High Dive Friday night featuring sets from from KiLO, Ailuruz and Zuni.
- Cover is $5.
