The Grapevine: You heard it here

🚕 General Motors' self-driving robotaxi is returning to the road in Arizona. GM subsidiary Cruise suspended its U.S. operations last October after one of its robotaxis dragged a pedestrian struck by another car in San Francisco. (Reuters)

🐘 Who controls the Michigan GOP's Twitter account? It's a mystery to new party chair Pete Hoekstra, who says the party will take legal action to end the current account's "malicious" behavior. (Detroit News)

🐙 The Red Wings' playoffs hopes are slipping away after recent losses. Detroit can boost its odds to claim the final wild card spot with a win against surging Pittsburgh tonight at 7pm. (MLive)