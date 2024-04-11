3 hours ago - News

Pure Michigan's Detroit close-up

A scene from Pure Michigan's new campaign featuring comedian Sam Richardson and Lions legend Barry Sanders.

A scene from Pure Michigan's new campaign featuring comedian Sam Richardson, center, and Lions legend Barry Sanders. Photo: Courtesy of Pure Michigan

The state's Pure Michigan tourism campaign has a new set of ads featuring comedian and Detroit native Sam Richardson's favorite spots around town.

The big picture: It's part of a broader effort to highlight the city's attractions through the upcoming NFL Draft.

  • The new campaign shows Richardson visiting Planet Ant Theatre, where he started in comedy; Hamtramck's Fowling Warehouse; Lafayette Coney Island, and Hot Sam's, where he and Barry Sanders get outfitted in new suits.
  • The campaign's cost was not available.

What's next: The rollout on Amazon, ABC, Barstool Sports, ESPN, Meta and TikTok starts Monday.

