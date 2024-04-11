Pure Michigan's Detroit close-up

The state's Pure Michigan tourism campaign has a new set of ads featuring comedian and Detroit native Sam Richardson's favorite spots around town.

The big picture: It's part of a broader effort to highlight the city's attractions through the upcoming NFL Draft.

The new campaign shows Richardson visiting Planet Ant Theatre Fowling Warehouse; Hot Sam's

The campaign's cost was not available.

What's next: The rollout on Amazon, ABC, Barstool Sports, ESPN, Meta and TikTok starts Monday.