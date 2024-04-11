3 hours ago - News
Pure Michigan's Detroit close-up
The state's Pure Michigan tourism campaign has a new set of ads featuring comedian and Detroit native Sam Richardson's favorite spots around town.
The big picture: It's part of a broader effort to highlight the city's attractions through the upcoming NFL Draft.
- The new campaign shows Richardson visiting Planet Ant Theatre, where he started in comedy; Hamtramck's Fowling Warehouse; Lafayette Coney Island, and Hot Sam's, where he and Barry Sanders get outfitted in new suits.
- The campaign's cost was not available.
What's next: The rollout on Amazon, ABC, Barstool Sports, ESPN, Meta and TikTok starts Monday.
