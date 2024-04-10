Apr 10, 2024 - Sports

Comerica Park ranked one of MLB's most walkable stadiums

Data: Walk Score; Table: Axios Visuals
The Tigers have cooled off after a hot start, but their home stadium remains highly walkable.

By the numbers: Comerica Park and Baltimore's Oriole Park tied for fifth out of 30 MLB stadiums with a score of 91.

  • A walker's paradise is a score of 90 or above.

How it works: Walk Score analyzes hundreds of walking routes and nearby amenities to calculate pedestrian friendliness and walkability. Population density and road metrics are also considered.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: The score makes sense to me. I parked on Charlotte Street (for free) off Cass Avenue and walked to Comerica for my last Tigers game.

