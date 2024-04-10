Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Walk Score; Table: Axios Visuals The Tigers have cooled off after a hot start, but their home stadium remains highly walkable. By the numbers: Comerica Park and Baltimore's Oriole Park tied for fifth out of 30 MLB stadiums with a score of 91.

A walker's paradise is a score of 90 or above.

How it works: Walk Score analyzes hundreds of walking routes and nearby amenities to calculate pedestrian friendliness and walkability. Population density and road metrics are also considered.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: The score makes sense to me. I parked on Charlotte Street (for free) off Cass Avenue and walked to Comerica for my last Tigers game.