Apr 10, 2024 - Sports
Comerica Park ranked one of MLB's most walkable stadiums
The Tigers have cooled off after a hot start, but their home stadium remains highly walkable.
By the numbers: Comerica Park and Baltimore's Oriole Park tied for fifth out of 30 MLB stadiums with a score of 91.
- A walker's paradise is a score of 90 or above.
How it works: Walk Score analyzes hundreds of walking routes and nearby amenities to calculate pedestrian friendliness and walkability. Population density and road metrics are also considered.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: The score makes sense to me. I parked on Charlotte Street (for free) off Cass Avenue and walked to Comerica for my last Tigers game.
