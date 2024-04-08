Ford delays new EVs

Ford is delaying new electric vehicles as consumer adoption trails expectations.

Between the lines: Ford said it will push back the launch of an electric pickup from 2025 to 2026 and three-row electric SUVs from 2025 to 2027, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

"The additional time will allow for the consumer market for three-row EVs to further develop and enable Ford to take advantage of emerging battery technology, with the goal to provide customers increased durability and better value," the company said in a statement Thursday.

The big picture: The announcement comes two days after Tesla reported a surprisingly steep slump in first-quarter sales, underscoring the broader challenges for the EV market.

Smaller companies are also running into a wall, as EV startup Fisker is reportedly weighing a bankruptcy filing.

Yes, but: Ford said it's continuing construction on several new facilities that will build or design future EVs and components.