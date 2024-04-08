Apr 8, 2024 - News
Ford delays new EVs
Ford is delaying new electric vehicles as consumer adoption trails expectations.
Between the lines: Ford said it will push back the launch of an electric pickup from 2025 to 2026 and three-row electric SUVs from 2025 to 2027, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
- "The additional time will allow for the consumer market for three-row EVs to further develop and enable Ford to take advantage of emerging battery technology, with the goal to provide customers increased durability and better value," the company said in a statement Thursday.
The big picture: The announcement comes two days after Tesla reported a surprisingly steep slump in first-quarter sales, underscoring the broader challenges for the EV market.
- Smaller companies are also running into a wall, as EV startup Fisker is reportedly weighing a bankruptcy filing.
Yes, but: Ford said it's continuing construction on several new facilities that will build or design future EVs and components.
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Detroit in your inbox.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.