Mar 26, 2024 - News

Detroit flight departure times improving

Share of flights departing on time from DTW
Data: Bureau of Transportation Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Almost 88% of flights out of DTW departed on time in December.

Zoom out: Nationwide, more than 83% of domestic flights departed on time last December, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report from the latest Transportation Department data.

The bottom line: DTW's annual departure performance has been slightly better than the national average in each of the last five years.

