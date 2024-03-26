Mar 26, 2024 - News
Detroit flight departure times improving
Almost 88% of flights out of DTW departed on time in December.
Zoom out: Nationwide, more than 83% of domestic flights departed on time last December, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report from the latest Transportation Department data.
- That's a big upswing compared with December 2022, when Southwest Airlines' epic meltdown dragged the industrywide average down to about 70% for the month.
The bottom line: DTW's annual departure performance has been slightly better than the national average in each of the last five years.
