March Madness: Oakland makes history, stuns Kentucky

Oakland's Jack Gohlke celebrates after scoring a three against Kentucky. Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The underdog Oakland Golden Grizzlies vanquished Kentucky in a March Madness thriller Thursday night, 80-76, advancing to the NCAA Tournament's second round for the first time in school history. Why it matters: By outplaying a Kentucky team stacked with NBA prospects, Oakland looks poised for an even deeper tournament run.

What they're saying: "We wanted this stage and our kids came through," coach Greg Kampe told CBS after the game. "We win all close games ... that's all we said in the huddle."

Between the lines: Guard Jack Gohlke shot the lights out, scoring 32 points on 10-for-20 shooting from three.

The big picture: Oakland joined Michigan State in victory Thursday.

The Spartans crushed Mississippi State, 69-51, setting up a showdown at 5:30pm Saturday against No. 1-seeded North Carolina on CBS.

What's next: Oakland's next game is Saturday, too, at 7:10pm against NC State on TBS.