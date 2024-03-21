Things to do this weekend in Detroit: March 22-24
It's a back-to-winter weekend, weather-wise. But if you get your parka out of storage, there are plenty of shenanigans to get up to. We have ideas:
👺 Watch the Marche du Nain Rouge crowds scare away the "harbinger of doom" as they parade from Second and Canfield to the Masonic Temple.
- Sunday, with entertainment starting at noon and the parade's opening ceremonies starting at 1pm. Free!
😠 Discover if the actor who plays Roy Kent in "Ted Lasso" — Brett Goldstein — is as grumpy as his on-screen counterpart. Goldstein's stand-up tour is coming to the Fox Theatre.
- Friday, 7pm. Tickets start at $89.
⛳ Check out a new putt-putt golf pop-up hosted by Detroit Putts and Motor City Brewing Works.
- Friday, 5-10pm; Saturday, noon-11pm; and Sunday, noon-8pm.
🖼️ Learn techniques for how to mat photos or art into frames in a Scarab Club workshop.
- Saturday, 1-4pm. $20.
🐕 Hear what it's like to be a search-and-rescue dog finding missing people at the Henry Ford museum.
- Saturday, 11am-1pm. Included with $30 general admission tickets.
🎶 Head to Ypsilanti for the ska-themed Funky Rivertown Festival.
- Friday, 7:30-10:30pm. $20.
🎷 Chill at MotorCity Wine with a backdrop of baritone saxophone sounds from Alex Harding and his quartet.
- Saturday, 8-11pm. $5 cover.
🏈 Join a pre-NFL Draft event in Warren designed to hype up fans, with crafts, food, football drills, local marching bands and more.
- Saturday, 10am-1pm. Free!
