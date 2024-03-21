Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's a back-to-winter weekend, weather-wise. But if you get your parka out of storage, there are plenty of shenanigans to get up to. We have ideas: 👺 Watch the Marche du Nain Rouge crowds scare away the "harbinger of doom" as they parade from Second and Canfield to the Masonic Temple.

Sunday, with entertainment starting at noon and the parade's opening ceremonies starting at 1pm. Free!

😠 Discover if the actor who plays Roy Kent in "Ted Lasso" — Brett Goldstein — is as grumpy as his on-screen counterpart. Goldstein's stand-up tour is coming to the Fox Theatre.

Friday, 7pm. Tickets start at $89.

⛳ Check out a new putt-putt golf pop-up hosted by Detroit Putts and Motor City Brewing Works.

Friday, 5-10pm; Saturday, noon-11pm; and Sunday, noon-8pm.

🖼️ Learn techniques for how to mat photos or art into frames in a Scarab Club workshop.

Saturday, 1-4pm. $20.

🐕 Hear what it's like to be a search-and-rescue dog finding missing people at the Henry Ford museum.

Saturday, 11am-1pm. Included with $30 general admission tickets.

🎶 Head to Ypsilanti for the ska-themed Funky Rivertown Festival.

Friday, 7:30-10:30pm. $20.

🎷 Chill at MotorCity Wine with a backdrop of baritone saxophone sounds from Alex Harding and his quartet.

Saturday, 8-11pm. $5 cover.

🏈 Join a pre-NFL Draft event in Warren designed to hype up fans, with crafts, food, football drills, local marching bands and more.