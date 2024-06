Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp before the playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Lions players gave coach Dan Campbell an A+ in an anonymous survey while the team's ownership and food got lower marks. Why it matters: The NFL players' union annually publicizes grades that players give their organizations on things like locker room amenities and the treatment of players' families. The exercise is meant to monitor and improve working conditions.

Driving the news: Campbell, who was one of three coaches to earn a perfect grade, was praised by players for his willingness to listen and efficiently using time.

Detroit ranked 13th out of 32 teams overall.

Reality check: The Lions' lowest grade was a C for food offerings.

Improved freshness boosted the mark from last year's D-, but limited options remained a complaint.

The intrigue: Owner Sheila Ford Hamp got a B- from players based on her willingness to invest in team facilities.

The bottom line: The survey has returned some troubling results for other teams, but the Lions' report card won't disrupt the franchise's upward trajectory.

Check out the entire report card